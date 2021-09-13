Turkish Cypriots file lawsuits against the Republic of Cyprus

NewsLocalTurkish Cypriots file lawsuits against the Republic of Cyprus

Turkish Cypriots who believe that they are wronged have filed lawsuits on six different issues against the Republic of Cyprus in courts in the government-controlled areas of Cyprus.

The five lawsuits have to do with rights that the Turkish Cypriots, who are working in the free areas or used to work and are now retired, believe they have but did not get.

The sixth lawsuit has to do with the fact that no identity or passport of the Republic of Cyprus is given to children who are born in the non-government-controlled areas from mixed marriages between Turkish Cypriots and Turkish citizens. It is noted that the union of Turkish Cypriot teachers has also filed a lawsuit about this issue but lost the case and filed an appeal to the Supreme Court and the procedure still continues.

