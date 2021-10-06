NewsLocalTurkish Cypriot wants to deliver photos to their owners (PHOTOS)

Turkish Cypriot wants to deliver photos to their owners (PHOTOS)

Invasion
Invasion

A Turkish Cypriot has the following photos and wants to deliver them to their owners.

The photos were left behind in the non-government-controlled areas after the Turkish invasion and mainly present newly-weds and young children.

 

 

 

By gavriella
Previous articleGreece announces additional freedoms for vaccinated individuals

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros