Turkish Cypriot regime opens five checkpoints

Turkish Cypriot authorities as from today are allowing Cypriot citizens and legal residents of the Republic of Cyprus to use five checkpoints to cross to the Turkish-held areas.

The Republic of Cyprus opened all checkpoints on the Green Line except Ledra Street to Cypriots and legal residents yesterday provided they showed they had tested negative for coronavirus no later than 72 hours prior to crossing.

But yesterday the Turkish Cypriot authorities would only allow enclaved and Turkish Cypriots through saying this would apply until July 1 when arrivals by air to the illegal airport at Tymbou will also start.

Crossing points reopened on Sunday, special conditions apply

However, at a meeting late yesterday evening, they changed tack and said that Cypriots and legal residents would be allowed through on presentation of a negative PCR test the first time at the following checkpoints: Astromeritis, Ayios Dhometios, Pergamos, Strovilia and Ledra Street.

The July 1 date for arrivals by air remains in force.

Citing reports from the Turkish-held north, CNA said that the decision is that from today (June 22) besides Turkish Cypriots working in the government controlled areas as well as pupils, students and patients, Maronites and Greek Cypriot enclaved and Turkish Cypriot residents of Pyla, permission to cross on presentation of the negative PCR test will be given to permanent residents in the government controlled areas as well as Turkish Cypriots who live in the government controlled areas or have found themselves on this side for emergency reasons.

Few crossings at checkpoints today

By Bouli Hadjioannou
