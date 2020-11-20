News Local Turkey's behaviour "widening its separation" from EU, Borrell says

Turkey’s behaviour “widening its separation” from EU, Borrell says

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan reviews a guard of honour with Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar upon his arrival in northern Nicosia, Cyprus November 15, 2020. Mustafa Oztartan/Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES.

Turkey’s rhetoric on Cyprus is aggravating tensions with the European Union and Ankara must understand that its behaviour is “widening its separation” from the 27-nation bloc, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said late on Thursday.

“We consider the recent actions and statements by Turkey related to Cyprus contrary to the United Nations resolutions and further igniting tensions,” Borrell told a news conference after a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

“We consider that it is important that Turkey understands that its behaviour is widening its separation from the EU … In order to return to a positive agenda, as we wish, will require a fundamental change of attitude on the Turkish side.”

He was referring to comments by Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, who called for an equal “two-state” solution in Cyprus during a visit earlier this week to the breakaway north of the island.

Erdogan also said Turkey and breakaway north Cyprus would no longer tolerate what he called “diplomacy games” in an international dispute over rights to offshore resources in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Turkey is an official candidate for EU membership.

Cyprus has been split along ethnic lines since a Turkish invasion in 1974 triggered by a brief Greek-inspired coup.

Only Ankara recognises northern Cyprus as an independent state and it has no diplomatic relations with the government of Cyprus, which is a member of the EU.

Cyprus called Erdogan’s visit “provocative and illegal”.

The EU has threatened to impose sanctions on Turkey over illegal exploration at sea when its leaders meet next month.

“Time is running, and we are approaching a watershed moment in our relationship with Turkey,” Borrell said.

The EU has failed to persuade Ankara to stop exploring in waters disputed by Greece and Cyprus, but it has so far held off imposing sanctions that Athens and Nicosia are seeking.

Germany, which has led diplomatic talks with Ankara, wants to give dialogue a chance because of close EU-Turkey trade ties.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMostly cloudy on Friday, with rain and isolated thunderstorms

Top Stories

Local

Turkey’s behaviour “widening its separation” from EU, Borrell says

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's rhetoric on Cyprus is aggravating tensions with the European Union and Ankara must understand that its behaviour is "widening its separation" from the 27-nation bloc,...
Read more
Local

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with rain and isolated thunderstorms

Annie Charalambous -
Mostly cloudy on Friday with showers and isolated thunderstorms all across Cyprus, according to the Meteorology Service. A yellow warning for heavy rain is in...
Read more
Local

Cyprus announces 268 positive PCR tests plus 93 positive antigen rapid tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 226 new COVID-19 cases on 19 November, out of 12,363 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,979. Out of the 12,363...
Read more
Local

Rottweler owner found not guilty for Milkova’s death

gavriella -
The Supreme Court decided that the owner of a Rottweiler dog, which according to the Public Prosecutor caused the death of 46-year-old Petrouna Milkova...
Read more
Local

Hadasssah Hospital to be established in Cyprus

gavriella -
A strategic agreement amounting to more than 150 million euros has recently been achieved and is believed to change facts in the sector of...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with rain and isolated thunderstorms

Annie Charalambous -
Mostly cloudy on Friday with showers and isolated thunderstorms all across Cyprus, according to the Meteorology Service. A yellow warning for heavy rain is in...
Read more
Local

Cyprus announces 268 positive PCR tests plus 93 positive antigen rapid tests

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced 226 new COVID-19 cases on 19 November, out of 12,363 laboratory tests, taking confirmed infections to 7,979. Out of the 12,363...
Read more
Local

Rottweler owner found not guilty for Milkova’s death

gavriella -
The Supreme Court decided that the owner of a Rottweiler dog, which according to the Public Prosecutor caused the death of 46-year-old Petrouna Milkova...
Read more
Local

Hadasssah Hospital to be established in Cyprus

gavriella -
A strategic agreement amounting to more than 150 million euros has recently been achieved and is believed to change facts in the sector of...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros