News World Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey to conduct seismic survey in eastern Mediterranean

Turkey’s navy has issued an advisory late Sunday saying that the Turkish ship Oruc Reis will carry out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean over the next ten days, a step likely to revive tensions with NATO ally Greece.

Two other vessels, the Ataman and Cengiz Han along with Oruc Reis exploration ship will continue works in an area including the south of Greek island of Kastellorizo until October 22, the maritime notice said.

The two countries are at odds over overlapping claims for hydrocarbon resources in the region. The foreign ministers of Turkey and Greece met last week and agreed to hold bilateral talks on the disputes.

Last month, Ankara withdrew Oruc Reis from contested waters to “allow for diplomacy” ahead of a European Union summit.

After the summit the bloc said it would punish Turkey if it continued its operations in the region, in a move Ankara said further strained Turkey-EU ties.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleIllegal pedestrian path above Peyia sea caves under construction (PHOTOS)
Next articleWhat you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Top Stories

World

UK PM Johnson to impose further COVID-19 restrictions but anger rising

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday impose a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England as the COVID-19 outbreak accelerates,...
Read more
World

Greece: Turkey’s survey in east Mediterranean a ‘major escalation’ in energy row

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's move to carry out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean south of Greek island Kastellorizo is a major escalation of tensions, threatening...
Read more
Local

Police hand out 19 fines islandwide over covid preventive measures breach

Annie Charalambous -
Police handed out a total of 19 fines all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of COVID-19 preventive measures. They had carried...
Read more
Local

Cyprus FM briefs EU counterparts over Turkey’s violations in Varosha

Annie Charalambous -
Cyprus Foreign Minister Nikos Christodoulides is briefing in Luxembourg on Monday his EU counterparts over the latest illegal actions of Turkey in Varosha -...
Read more
Photos

75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea in Pyongyang

Andreas Nicolaides -
People take part in a procession to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

UK PM Johnson to impose further COVID-19 restrictions but anger rising

Annie Charalambous -
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will on Monday impose a tiered system of further restrictions on parts of England as the COVID-19 outbreak accelerates,...
Read more
World

Greece: Turkey’s survey in east Mediterranean a ‘major escalation’ in energy row

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey's move to carry out a seismic survey in the eastern Mediterranean south of Greek island Kastellorizo is a major escalation of tensions, threatening...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
More than 37.35 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,073,862​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more
World

Biden says ‘chicanery’ at polls is the only way he could lose U.S. election

Annie Charalambous -
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Joe Biden has said "the only way" he could lose to President Donald Trump was through "chicanery," before clarifying that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros