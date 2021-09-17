NewsWorldTurkey to be removed from England's red travel list - Times

Turkey to be removed from England’s red travel list – Times

British tourists returning to UK, check in their luggage, as Britain imposed a two-week quarantine on all travellers arriving from Spain, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, at Gran Canaria Airport, on the island of Gran Canaria, Spain July 25, 2020. REUTERS/Borja Suarez

Travellers returning to England from Turkey will not have to quarantine as the government is set to remove dozens of countries from the so-called COVID red list for travel, The Times newspaper has said.

Ministers will also announce on Friday that they will scrap the amber classification to simplify the traffic light system for international travel, instead dividing countries into either green list or red list, the newspaper said.

The red list – countries from which arrivals must quarantine in a hotel – will be more than halved, meaning that the vast majority of countries will be opened up for double-jabbed British tourists to visit freely, according to The Times.

The paper said a requirement for fully vaccinated travellers coming to Britain to take a PCR test will be scrapped, along with a need for passengers to take a lateral flow test up to 72 hours before their arrival.

The transport ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Airlines and airports have long argued a change to the rules was needed, saying it was stopping the travel industry from being able to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePlenty of sunshine on Friday, isolated showers in south and east
Next articleU.S. judge sets back Prince Andrew’s bid to avoid accuser’s lawsuit

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros