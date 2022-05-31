NewsLocalTurkey threatens to demand 'trnc' recognition before allowing NATO enlargement

Turkey threatens to demand ‘trnc’ recognition before allowing NATO enlargement

Trnc
Trnc

Ankara is threatening to put the status of the breakaway regime in the Turkish-held northern part of Cyprus on the table as part of the negotiations to allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO.

The two Scandinavian countries had reversed their decades-long opt-out from the NATO alliance in the wake of Putin’s invasion of Ukraine and threats made by Russia to both countries.

But Turkey which strongly opposes the enlargement of the international defense pact considers using the diplomatic crisis as a means to press for unacceptable recognition of the ‘trnc’, according to a press report in Britain’s Daily Express.

A source close to Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar confirmed to the paper that Turkish President Recep Erdogan will ask that the occupied area is recognised as a separate country.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the northern part of the EU-member island. And it is the only country recognizing the illegal regime which is flooded with Turkish settlers as well.

UN-sponsored peace talks have taken place on and off for many years but are in deadlock because of the Turkish intransigence.

 

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleRussian oligarch’s wife gets Cyprus citizenship on basis of – yet to be delivered – home investment
Next articlePedieos River linear park’s strategic plan now completed, budget is 27 million euro

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros