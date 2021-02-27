News Local Turkey supports two-state 'vision' Erdogan tells Tatar

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and Turkish Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar attend a news conference at the Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey, October 26, 2020. Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

 

Ankara continues to steadfastly support a two state ‘vision’ for the settlement of the Cyprus issue, based on the so-called ‘equality of sovereignty’ and equal ‘international status’, Turkish President Tayip Erdogan told the Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar in a phone conversation last night. 

As reported in the occupied territories, Tatar called Erdogan for best wishes on the occasion of his birthday and discussed the Cyprus problem, with Tatar saying that he continues to prepare in light of the informal five party conference invited by the UN for late April.

The Turkish President told Tatar that Ankara is decisively supporting his two state vision, as it strengthens Turkish unity and position, noting the importance of the Turkish Cypriot people showing solidarity to the process of two states.

Erdogan assured the Turkish-Cypriot leader of Turkey’s continued solidarity during the pandemic, including the supply of vaccines.

By Constantinos Tsintas
