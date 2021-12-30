Turkey remains stuck in its unacceptable position for a two-state solution in divided Cyprus and this puts the brakes on prospects for the resumption of UN-brokered reunification talks.

Philenews reported on Thursday that the Turkish government constantly sends this message across and not only to displaced Greek Cypriots but to the international community as well.

Cyprus is divided since a 1974 invasion by Turkey which still maintains troops in the breakaway northern part in full violation of UN resolutions and international law and order.

Efforts throughout the years to reunite the island under a federal bi-communal bi-zonal system have failed mainly due to Turley’s intransigence.

The latest message was sent by Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar during his recent visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina.

In his statements, he stressed that Turkey supports a solution on a two-state basis in Cyprus and will never give up its rights and interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Moreover, press reports have the Turkish Foreign Minister saying that Ankara will not waste another 53 years discussing a federal settlement in Cyprus.

And that in private meetings in foreign countries Turkey’s proposal for a two-state solution on the basis of sovereign equality receives support.