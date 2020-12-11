Turkey rejects ‘biased and illegal’ EU approach at summit

Turkey on Friday rejected the European Union’s “biased and illegal” approach at its summit this week and provocatively called on the bloc “to act with principles, strategically and with reason”.

This is what the Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Friday, after EU leaders agreed on Thursday to prepare limited sanctions on Turkish individuals over an energy exploration dispute with Greece and Cyprus.

The bloc has postponed, however, any harsher steps until March as countries sparred over how to handle Ankara.

In a statement, the ministry as said a proposed conference with all eastern Mediterranean countries was an opportunity to tackle maritime issues in the region.

“Ankara was ready for talks with Greece without any pre-conditions. It calls on the EU to act with principles, strategically and with reason,” it added.

