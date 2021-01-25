News World Turkey receives 6.5 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine

Turkey receives 6.5 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine

A handout photo shows an employee demonstrating a vial with "Gam-COVID-Vac" vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), during its production at Binnopharm pharmaceutical company in Zelenograd near Moscow, Russia August 7, 2020. Picture taken August 7, 2020. The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF)/Andrey Rudakov/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Turkey received 6.5 million further doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by China’s Sinovac Biotech on Monday, CNN Turk and other media reported, allowing its nationwide rollout to continue.

An initial consignment of 3 million doses previously arrived in Turkey and it has so far vaccinated 1.245 million people, mostly health workers and elderly people, according to health ministry data.

State broadcaster TRT Haber said the latest shipment, part of a second consignment which will total 10 million doses, arrived at Istanbul Airport early in the morning on a Turkish Airlines flight from Beijing.

About 600,000 people were vaccinated in just two days when the vaccine rollout began in mid-January, but the pace later slowed as it moved beyond healthcare workers.

The Health Ministry will test the new shipment, which medics say takes around two weeks, before the vaccines are administered. That means Turkey would be constrained to around 100,000 inoculations per day for the next two weeks.

Turkey has recorded more than 2.4 million infections and 25,073 deaths due to COVID-19. A rise in cases over recent months led the government to introduce weekend lockdowns since December but daily cases have dropped to below 6,000 in recent days, from a high of more than 33,000 in early December.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleGreece detects 32 cases of UK coronavirus variant

Top Stories

World

Turkey receives 6.5 mln doses of Sinovac vaccine

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey received 6.5 million further doses of the coronavirus vaccine made by China's Sinovac Biotech on Monday, CNN Turk and other media reported, allowing its...
Read more
World

Greece detects 32 cases of UK coronavirus variant

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has detected 32 cases of the British variant of COVID-19, health authorities said late on Sunday, with the country's Network of Genomic Monitoring planning...
Read more
Local

Where to get antigen rapid tests on Monday, 25 January

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the following antigen rapid test sites for Monday, 25 January 2021:   LIMASSOL Parking place Lidl supermarket, Limassol 08:30-16:30 Parking place Sklavenitis supermarket, Germasoyia...
Read more
Local

130 new cases, three deaths announced on Sunday

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of three persons due to COVID-19. This raises the death toll from the virus in Cyprus to 186,...
Read more
Local

-2 C on Troodos Mountain on Sunday evening

gavriella -
On Sunday evening the weather will be mainly fine. Winds will be north-westerly to north-easterly, moderate, force 3 Beaufort. The sea will be slight to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

In Cyprus -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

In Cyprus -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Greece detects 32 cases of UK coronavirus variant

Annie Charalambous -
Greece has detected 32 cases of the British variant of COVID-19, health authorities said late on Sunday, with the country's Network of Genomic Monitoring planning...
Read more
World

Amsterdam’s party district empties as first curfew since WW2 begins

gavriella -
The normally bustling streets of Amsterdam's party district were empty on Saturday (January 23) night as the country imposed its first night-time curfew since...
Read more
World

EU says it will make vaccine companies respect supply contracts

gavriella -
The European Union will make pharmaceutical companies respect contracts they have signed for the supply of COVID-19 vaccines, European Council President Charles Michel said...
Read more
World

Portugal votes for new president at height of pandemic

gavriella -
Masked, socially distanced and each given their own pen to avoid spreading germs, the Portuguese headed to the polls on Sunday (January 24) to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros