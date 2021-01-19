News World Turkey orders 238 detained in military probe over Gulen links

Turkey orders 238 detained in military probe over Gulen links

Turkey told by U.N. to free and compensate Gulen-linked detainees

Turkey has ordered the arrest of 238 people in an operation targeting suspects in the military allegedly linked to a Muslim preacher who Ankara says was behind a 2016 failed coup, state-owned Anadolu news agency reported on Tuesday.

The operation, covering 60 provinces, was part of a four-year-old crackdown against the network of U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen. He denies involvement in the July 2016 putsch attempt, in which more than 250 people were killed.

Anadolu said 160 people had been detained in the latest police raids, ordered by prosecutors in Izmir. It said suspects were also targeted in breakaway Turkish-held northern Cyprus, where the Turkish military is deployed.

Among the suspects were 218 serving military personnel, including six colonels, three lieutenant colonels and nine majors, Anadolu said.

Since the coup attempt, about 80,000 people have been held pending trial and some 150,000 civil servants, military personnel and others have been sacked or suspended. More than 20,000 people had been expelled from the Turkish military. (Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePresident says EU should have active part in upcoming Cyprus high-level meeting
Next articleGreek President praises Olympic medallist for breaking abuse silence

Top Stories

Local

Cyprus-UAE review prospects of advancing bilateral relations

Annie Charalambous -
The foreign ministers of Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates have reviewed the prospects of advancing relations between the two friendly nations across all...
Read more
Local

New covid-19 cases on the decrease but hospital admissions on the rise in Cyprus

Annie Charalambous -
New coronavirus cases in Cyprus were on the decrease over the past couple of days but health experts are cautiously optimistic that the strict...
Read more
Local

Approval of revised Cyprus 2021 budget closer but still not certain

Annie Charalambous -
It seems that approval of Cyprus’ revised 2021 budget which is to be put to the vote before parliament on Thursday is almost certain...
Read more
Photos

National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor’s Center  ahead of Joe Biden’s inauguration 

Andreas Nicolaides -
National Guard members sleep in the Capitol Visitor's Center on Capitol Hill, ahead of U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, in Washington, U.S., January 18,...
Read more
World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
An independent panel has said Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak. And they...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Annie Charalambous -
An independent panel has said Chinese officials could have applied public health measures more forcefully in January to curb the initial COVID-19 outbreak. And they...
Read more
World

Greek President praises Olympic medallist for breaking abuse silence

Annie Charalambous -
Greece's president has praised Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou for dissolving "a conspiracy of silence" by reporting a historic allegation of sexual assault by...
Read more
World

Germany demands release of Kremlin critic Navalny

gavriella -
Germany on Monday demanded the release of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, detained on Sunday on his return to Russia, and said it would discuss...
Read more
World

Memorial for COVID-19 victims in Washington

gavriella -
Thousands of U.S. flags are seen at the National Mall, as part of a memorial paying tribute to the more than 200,000 people nationwide...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros