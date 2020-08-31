Turkey must end provocations in East Med, says German FM spokesperson

Turkey must fulfil the condition of ending further provocations in the Eastern Mediterranean, German Foreign Affairs Ministry’s spokesperson Christopher Burger has said.

Burger was replying to a journalist’s question on the continued tension in the Eastern Mediterranean.

“A diplomatic solution in the context of a direct dialogue continues to be our urgent aim”, he noted.

He expressed readiness to support a constructive dialogue, adding that we are already doing it and in recent days we tried to mediate, something we will also do in the coming days and weeks.

“We need to give diplomacy a chance, but Turkey needs to fulfil the condition and end further provocations”, he said.

(CNA)