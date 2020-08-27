Turkey issues new Navtex to carry out exercises in Eastern Mediterranean

In a new provocation, Turkey on Thursday issued a new navigational telex (Navtex) to carry out live-fire gunnery exercises in Eastern Mediterranean through September 1-2.

“Turkey’s seismic research vessel, the MTA Oruc Reis, will continue its activities in the Eastern Mediterranean until Sept. 1-2,” pro-government daily YeniSafak said.

At the same time, Antalya Navtex station announced the new Navtex in accordance with the Turkish Naval Forces Office for Navigation, Hydrography and Oceanography (OHNO).

Tensions between Turkey and Greece have escalated these past few weeks after Ankara sent its Oruc Reis survey vessel to disputed eastern Mediterranean waters, a move Athens calls illegal.

Turkey and Greece meanwhile are holding rival military drills in the same theatre of the Mediterranean.