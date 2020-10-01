News Local Turkey issues Navtex on Cyprus Independence Day

Turkey issues Navtex on Cyprus Independence Day

 

Turkey issued yet another Eastern Mediterranean Navtex, coinciding with the celebration of Cyprus Independence Day.

It calls on all maritime traffic to facilitate NATO’s ‘on-going operation ‘Sea Guardian’, aimed at facilitating shipping security and cracking down on illegal activities.

The Alliance has a permanent presence in the region, so the Navtex was not necessary, with reports indicating that Ankara is simply trying to ram home the claim that Turkey is the only one with jurisdiction to issue Navtex in the region.

Meanwhile, NATO announced a joint naval exercise today, set to start on Monday October 5 and conclude on Friday, October 9.

 

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleRussia and France call for ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh, Syrian and Libyan fighters in area
Next articleCovid patients at referral hospital down to 11

Top Stories

in-cyprus

Football coronavirus clusters grow, pupils positive, 17 cases today

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are increasingly concerned by the continued growth of covid clusters that emerged in the minor football leagues and include high school pupils. The health...
Read more
Local

Lifeguards save swimmer exhausted off Mackenzie beach

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Larnaca lifeguards saved a man off Mackenzie beach, after he was spotted calling for help near the water depth signs. The young swimmer was exhausted...
Read more
Local

Independence Day military parade held without spectators (photos)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  An Independence Day military parade was held without spectators due to Covid pandemic restrictions, with just officials and foreign dignitaries attending.   The parade,...
Read more
Local

Traffic violation fines raised today, focusing on DWIs, speeding, seat belts and mobiles

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities have begun enforcing stricter fines today on serious traffic violations, as an increasing number of road accidents are caused by irresponsible behaviour. The fine...
Read more
Local

I will defend the Republic people delivered with blood, President says

Constantinos Tsintas -
  President Anastasiades delivered a strong message of determination to the people of Cyprus on the 60th anniversary of Independence Day, noting that as 'leader...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

in-cyprus

Football coronavirus clusters grow, pupils positive, 17 cases today

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities are increasingly concerned by the continued growth of covid clusters that emerged in the minor football leagues and include high school pupils. The health...
Read more
Local

Lifeguards save swimmer exhausted off Mackenzie beach

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Larnaca lifeguards saved a man off Mackenzie beach, after he was spotted calling for help near the water depth signs. The young swimmer was exhausted...
Read more
Local

Independence Day military parade held without spectators (photos)

Constantinos Tsintas -
  An Independence Day military parade was held without spectators due to Covid pandemic restrictions, with just officials and foreign dignitaries attending.   The parade,...
Read more
Local

Traffic violation fines raised today, focusing on DWIs, speeding, seat belts and mobiles

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Authorities have begun enforcing stricter fines today on serious traffic violations, as an increasing number of road accidents are caused by irresponsible behaviour. The fine...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros