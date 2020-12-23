News Local Turkey issues advisory for seismic research off southern coast

Turkey issues advisory for seismic research off southern coast

FILE PHOTO: The Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is seen in Istanbul, Turkey, August 22, 2019. Picture taken August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Turkey has said that its Oruc Reis seismic research vessel, which had operated in disputed waters in the eastern Mediterranean amid a row with Greece and Cyprus, will survey an area off the country’s southern coast until mid-June.

NATO members Turkey and Greece have conflicting claims to continental shelves and rights to potential energy resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

Tensions flared in August when Ankara sent Oruc Reis to map out energy drilling prospects in waters within Greece’s but also Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone.

At a summit this month, European Union leaders agreed to prepare limited sanctions on Turkish individuals over the energy exploration dispute with Greece and Cyprus, postponing any harsher steps until March.

The leaders plan to discuss arm exports to Turkey with NATO allies and Washington, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said, after Greece pushed for an arms embargo.

A navigational advisory issued by Ankara on Tuesday said the Oruc Reis, accompanied by two military vessels, will work in an area off the coast of Antalya, a region unlikely to lead to a dispute with Greece.

The advisory covered nearly six months between Dec. 22, 2020, and June 15, 2021.

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said last week that Turkey will not abandon its rights and interest in the eastern Mediterranean because of the possible EU sanctions.

Turkey withdrew Oruc Reis from disputed areas ahead of two EU summits, leading European Council President Charles Michel to say that a game of “cat-and-mouse” between EU and Ankara must end.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articlePartly cloudy on Wednesday, with possible isolated showers
Next articleWorldwide coronavirus cases cross 77.57 million

Top Stories

Local

Cypriot women fined in racist incident involving a Russian lady

Annie Charalambous -
Larnaca District Court has fined two Cypriot women, aged 38 and 31, over a racist incident a year ago in a Larnaca car park...
Read more
Local

Total of eight flights from UK to Cyprus on Wednesday

Annie Charalambous -
A total of eight flights to Cyprus from the UK are scheduled on Wednesday, three to land at Larnaca airport and the remaining five...
Read more
Local

Police officer kisses female colleague on the cheek, gets suspended

Annie Charalambous -
A police officer who kissed a female colleague on the cheek while both on duty has been suspended and a disciplinary inquiry into his...
Read more
Local

Ten foreign families make Larnaca marina their home after covid outbreak

Annie Charalambous -
Ten families from European countries as well as Lebanon have opted to make Larnaca marina their home after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more
Local

Police ask for help to trace missing man from Paphos – PHOTO

Annie Charalambous -
Police are looking for Ioannis Demetriades, 31 from Paphos, who is missing from his home in the coastal city since early Monday. He is described...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Cypriot women fined in racist incident involving a Russian lady

Annie Charalambous -
Larnaca District Court has fined two Cypriot women, aged 38 and 31, over a racist incident a year ago in a Larnaca car park...
Read more
Local

Total of eight flights from UK to Cyprus on Wednesday

Annie Charalambous -
A total of eight flights to Cyprus from the UK are scheduled on Wednesday, three to land at Larnaca airport and the remaining five...
Read more
Local

Police officer kisses female colleague on the cheek, gets suspended

Annie Charalambous -
A police officer who kissed a female colleague on the cheek while both on duty has been suspended and a disciplinary inquiry into his...
Read more
Local

Ten foreign families make Larnaca marina their home after covid outbreak

Annie Charalambous -
Ten families from European countries as well as Lebanon have opted to make Larnaca marina their home after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros