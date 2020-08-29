News Local Turkey issues 2nd illegal Navtex in three days

Turkey issues 2nd illegal Navtex in three days

 

The Antalya station issued yet another illegal Navtex, warning of live fire exercises off the coast of Kormakitis, in a northwestern area, and Keryneia, inside Republic of Cyprus territorial waters.

The Navtex, covering the period until September 11, was issued at ten last night, 48 hours followed yet another similar action, with Turkey announcing live fire exercises off Mersin, from the 1st to the 2nd of September.

Nicosia issued an anti-navtex, stating that the Turkish action is in violation of Cyprus Republic territory, international law and the maritime security process.

It further notes that the only authorised station to issue a maritime directive for the region in question is the Larnaca Search and Rescue Coordination Centre.

By Constantinos Tsintas
