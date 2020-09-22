News World Turkey - Greece ready to resume exploratory talks, Erdogan says

European Council President Charles Michel is displayed on a screen as he waves during a video conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, at the European Council Headquarters in Brussels, Belgium September 22, 2020. Aris Oikonomou/Pool via REUTERS

Turkey and Greece stated they are ready to resume exploratory talks to address their contested maritime claims in the eastern Mediterranean and Aegean, the Turkish presidency said, after a call between the leaders of Turkey, Germany and the European Union on Tuesday.

In a videoconference between President Tayyip Erdogan, Chancellor Angela Merkel and EU Council President Charles Michel, Erdogan said the “partial momentum” secured by establishing dialogue should be maintained with reciprocal steps.

Erdogan also said he hoped the EU summit on September 24-25 would bring new impetus to Turkey-EU ties, adding concrete steps on updating a customs union between the two sides; visa-free travel and migration would help put ties on a positive basis.

(Reuters)

By Maria Bitar
