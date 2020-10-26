News World Turkey extends east Med survey, Greece calls it an 'illegal move'

Turkey extends east Med survey, Greece calls it an ‘illegal move’

Turkish research vessel sails towards EEZ blocks 4 and 5 off Cyprus

Turkey has extended the seismic survey work of its Oruc Reis ship in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean until November 4 – a move that Greece condemned as “illegal”.

Turkey said Greece’s accusation was “baseless” as tensions between the NATO members flared again in a dispute over the extent of their continental shelves and conflicting claims to hydrocarbon resources in the eastern Mediterranean.

The row erupted in August when Turkey sent the Oruc Reis into waters also claimed by Greece and Cyprus, both of them members of the European Union.

Along with two other ships, the Oruc Reis will operate south of the Greek island of Rhodes until Nov. 4, according to a Turkish naval maritime notice issued late on Saturday. A previous notice scheduled survey work in the area until Oct. 27.

The Greek Foreign Ministry said it would file a complaint with the Turkish side following the new advisory.

It said the extension of the survey was an “illegal move” at odds with efforts to ease tensions and with recent conclusions of the council of EU heads of government. Turkey, it added, was behaving “like a pariah” and seeking to destabilise the region.

“Greece blatantly condemns this unacceptable behaviour, which is essentially moving even further away from the prospect of a constructive dialogue,” the ministry said, calling for the advisory to be revoked immediately.

Turkey’s foreign ministry said the Greek statement was “baseless” and the area where Oruc Reis was operating was within Turkey’s continental shelf.

Ankara withdrew Oruc Reis last month to allow for diplomacy before an EU summit, where Cyprus sought sanctions against Turkey. It was sent back this month, prompting an angry reaction from Greece, France and Germany.

After the summit, the 27-nation EU said it would punish Turkey if it continued its operations in the region, a message Ankara said further strained Turkey-EU relations.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleMainly fine on Monday, dust in the air

Top Stories

World

Turkey extends east Med survey, Greece calls it an ‘illegal move’

Annie Charalambous -
Turkey has extended the seismic survey work of its Oruc Reis ship in a disputed area of the eastern Mediterranean until November 4 -...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine on Monday, dust in the air

Annie Charalambous -
Mainly fine on Monday with variable light to moderate winds, force two to three Beaufort. The sea will be smooth to slight. Temperatures will rise to...
Read more
Local

Triple digit covid cases for a 3rd day running but going down-101 on Sunday

Constantinos Tsintas -
  One hundred and oney new Covid-19 cases were announced today, out of 2 thousand 781 tests, taking the total number of confirmed patients to...
Read more
World

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said, signaling steps...
Read more
Local

‘Macron a nutcase who’s lost his way’, Erdogan says in new insulting tirade

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Emmanuel Macron had “lost his way”, in his second sharp criticism of the French leader in two days over...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Sudan says it will discuss trade, migration deals with Israel

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Sudan and Israel will discuss agreements to cooperate on trade and migration issues in the coming weeks, the Sudanese foreign ministry said, signaling steps...
Read more
World

Spain decrees new state of emergency in COVID-19 fight

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced a new state of emergency in an effort to curb soaring coronavirus infections, imposing local nighttime curfews and...
Read more
World

Iraqi forces use water cannon, tear gas against protesters in Baghdad

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Iraqi security forces fired water cannon and tear gas at anti-government protesters on Sunday to prevent them crossing barricades on a bridge leading towards...
Read more
World

Lebanese Christian cleric to Hariri: avoid ‘secret deals’ in forming cabinet

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Lebanon’s top Christian cleric urged Prime Minister-designate Saad al-Hariri to avoid back-door deals and quickly form a new government that will start lifting the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros