Turkey dismisses Die Welt report it sought to sink a Greek ship

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has denied a German media report saying that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had sought to sink a Greek ship, describing the claim as a “product of imagination.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the claims that appeared on Tuesday in an article in Die Welt are “made up,” according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

Titled “Erdogan’s calculated war” and citing Turkish military sources, the report claimed that Erdogan had asked Turkey generals a few days ago to sink a Greek ship, though ensuring that no one was killed in the process.

When the generals refused, someone else allegedly suggested shooting down a Greek fighter so the pilot could eject without harm, but Turkish generals again refused.