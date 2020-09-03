News World Turkey dismisses Die Welt report it sought to sink a Greek ship

Turkish seismic research vessel Oruc Reis is escorted by Turkish Navy ships as it sets sail in the Mediterranean Sea, off Antalya, Turkey, August 10, 2020. Picture taken August 10, 2020. Turkish Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS PICTURE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry has denied a German media report saying that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan had sought to sink a Greek ship, describing the claim as a “product of imagination.”

Foreign Ministry spokesman Hami Aksoy said the claims that appeared on Tuesday in an article in Die Welt are “made up,” according to Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency.

Titled “Erdogan’s calculated war” and citing Turkish military sources, the report claimed that Erdogan had asked Turkey generals a few days ago to sink a Greek ship, though ensuring that no one was killed in the process.

When the generals refused, someone else allegedly suggested shooting down a Greek fighter so the pilot could eject without harm, but Turkish generals again refused.

By Annie Charalambous
