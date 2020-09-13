News Local Turkey creates great tension in its relations with Greece and Cyprus, Defence...

Turkey creates great tension in its relations with Greece and Cyprus, Defence Minister says

By ignoring the international law, Turkey creates great tension in its relations with Greece and Cyprus, continues its illegal actions in the Republic of Cyprus Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) while at the same time it shows its real expansionist and offensive intentions as regards Famagusta and Greece’s continental shelf, Cyprus Defence Minister, Charalambos Petrides, has said.

Speaking during a memorial service on Saturday, Petrides noted that the resumption of the talks on the Cyprus problem from where they were suspended in Crans-Montana remains a firm and non-negotiable position.

He said that the current state of affairs cannot constitute the settlement of the Cyprus problem and that the aim of any new effort can be no other than the achievement of a comprehensive solution of the problem on the basis of a bi-zonal, bi-communal federation, as provided by the UN Security Council resolutions and according to the principles of the international law and the EU acquis.

“We want a settlement that is fully compatible with our EU membership,” he underlined.

To this end, he added, “we turn to the international community and the European family, and we denounce Turkey’s illegal actions.”

He also recalled that the heads of the seven Mediterranean EU member states (MED7) expressed in their recent Joint Declaration their full support and solidarity with Greece and Cyprus, sending a clear message to Turkey.

If Turkey really wants a sincere dialogue with Cyprus, Greece and the EU it must prove this in practice, he underlined.

Petrides also said that the ongoing threats and provocative announcements of Turkey and the Turkish Cypriot puppet regime as regards the fenced off city of Famagusta are opposed, among others, to the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

He noted that despite the current deadlock the Cyprus government, and first of all President Nicos Anastasiades, is working to terminate the occupation and to achieve  the country’s reunification.

Cyprus has been divided since 1974, when Turkish troops invaded and occupied its northern third. Turkey has ignored numerous UN resolutions calling for the withdrawal of the Turkish troops and respect of the integrity and sovereignty of the Republic of Cyprus.

Repeated rounds of UN-led peace talks have so far failed to yield results. The latest round of negotiations, in July 2017 at the Swiss resort of Crans-Montana ended inconclusively.

Ankara sent on several occasions its seismic research vessel ‘Barbaros’ to Cyprus’ Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), following the Republic of Cyprus’ decision, in 2011, to start exploratory offshore drilling. After May 2019, Turkey caused a stir by sending consecutively two drill ships, “Fatih” and “Yavuz”, to conduct unauthorised drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean, at times in areas licensed by Cyprus to international energy companies.

The European Council reaffirmed its full solidarity with Cyprus, regarding the respect of its sovereignty and sovereign rights in accordance with international law and in February 2020, placed two persons under restrictive measures, in relation to Turkey`s unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Varosha, the fenced off section of the Turkish occupied town of Famagusta, is often described as a ‘ghost town’. UN Security Council resolution 550 (1984) considers any attempts to settle any part of Varosha by people other than its inhabitants as inadmissible and calls for the transfer of this area to the administration of the UN. UN Security Council resolution 789 (1992) also urges that with a view to the implementation of resolution 550 (1984), the area at present under the control of the United Nations Peace-keeping Force in Cyprus should be extended to include Varosha.

(CNA)

By Josephine Koumettou
Previous article‘Nomadland’ wins top prize at masked and distanced Venice film festival
Next articleTurkey’s Oruc Reis survey vessel back near southern shore, ship tracker shows-UPDATE

Top Stories

World

Michael Bloomberg to spend $100 million in Florida to help elect Joe Biden

Josephine Koumettou -
Billionaire Michael Bloomberg, who spent $1 billion on his 2020 Democratic presidential bid before dropping out, plans to inject at least $100 million to...
Read more
Local

Another three test positive to Covid-19

Josephine Koumettou -
Three more people tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, from a total of 2,810 tests performed. This raises the total positive...
Read more
Local

FM: ‘Cyprus government satisfied with the results of deliberations with Pompeo’

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus government expressed satisfaction over the results of the talks it had on Saturday with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who...
Read more
World

Israeli top model Bar Refaeli sentenced in tax evasion case

Josephine Koumettou -
Israeli supermodel Bar Refaeli was sentenced on Sunday to nine months' community service and her mother was ordered jailed for 16 months for tax...
Read more
Local

Hoteliers’ plans prior to pandemic worth millions

Josephine Koumettou -
By Theano Thiopoulou Hoteliers were making plans worth millions before the pandemic struck either to build new units or to expand existing ones. As the situation...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Another three test positive to Covid-19

Josephine Koumettou -
Three more people tested positive to Covid-19, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, from a total of 2,810 tests performed. This raises the total positive...
Read more
Local

FM: ‘Cyprus government satisfied with the results of deliberations with Pompeo’

Josephine Koumettou -
The Cyprus government expressed satisfaction over the results of the talks it had on Saturday with the US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, who...
Read more
Local

Hoteliers’ plans prior to pandemic worth millions

Josephine Koumettou -
By Theano Thiopoulou Hoteliers were making plans worth millions before the pandemic struck either to build new units or to expand existing ones. As the situation...
Read more
Local

Police publish images of stolen items to find owners (photos)

Josephine Koumettou -
Police have published photos of stolen items recovered from a Paphos residence that are believed to be the result of burglaries and thefts hoping...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros