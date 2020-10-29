Turkey condemns deadly Nice attack, foreign ministry says

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it strongly condemned the deadly knife attack in the French city of Nice.

In a statement, the ministry said Turkey stood in solidarity with the French people against violence and terrorism.

A knife-wielding attacker killed three people in a suspected terrorist act at a church in the French city of Nice on Thursday, while a gunman was shot dead by police in a separate incident.

In the meantime, France has raised the security alert for French territory to the highest level.

And the French National Assembly was told by officials that the government’s response to the attack would be firm and implacable.

(Reuters)