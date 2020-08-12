News World Turkey accuses Greece of violating “Turkish” minority rights in Thrace

Turkey has said that minority schools are being closed down under the pretext of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry released a statement on Wednesday accusing Greece of violating the rights of the “Turkish” minority in Thrace, as it dubs the Muslim minority in the north east regional unit of Greece.

Responding to a question about the rights of minorities and the so-called “suppression” of the Muslims in Thrace, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Hami Aksoy alleged Greek authorities had closed down minority schools in Thrace using the Covid-19 pandemic as a pretext.

Turkey continues to exhibit its uncompromising and maximalist foreign policy positions by falsely accusing other states of violating laws and conventions, while doing exactly that itself, as evidenced by its stance in the eastern Mediterranean Sea.

Source: protothema.gr

By Maria Bitar
