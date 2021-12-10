“Turkey” a taboo word in Cyprus-Spain joint communique

A joint communique after Thursday’s talks in Madrid between Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez noted the excellent relations between the two EU member states.

But even though reference to all issues concerning Cyprus as a result of recent Turkish provocative actions are mentioned, the word “Turkey” is nowhere to be seen in the communique.

And this shows that the Spanish government and close ally of Ankara knows how far it can go so as not to disrupt relations with Turkey, Philenews reports.

Nonetheless, the Spanish side promised that at Monday’s Foreign Affairs Council they will support the need for stricter measures against Turkey from the European Union. Whether Madrid will stand by its words remains to be seen.

EU on Monday will examine its options on Turkish occupied Varosha and it is then that the common consensus will be shown as regards the need for the international law and the law of the sea to prevail.

Anastasiades who had meetings with the Prime Minister as well as the King of Spain has briefed both on the Cyprus issue, Turkey`s unjust and unacceptable actions in the sea and on the ground related to provocations in Varosha, according to a Presidency press release.

As well as on the militarisation of the occupied areas on the island and its provocative acts in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus.

The press release also said that Anastasiades had the Prime Minister`s full understanding of the situation and described the meeting with Sanchez as productive and extremely important.