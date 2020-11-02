News World Turkey: 3-year-old girl rescued 65 hours after quake

Turkey: 3-year-old girl rescued 65 hours after quake

A wounded three-year-old girl has been rescued Monday, days after a powerful magnitude 6.6 earthquake hit Turkey’s Aegean coast.

Elif Perincek was pulled from debris nearly 65 hours after the quake in the Bayrakli district of western Izmir province.

Elif was the 106th person to be rescued from the rubble and she was taken to hospital.

In a Twitter post, Mehmet Gulluoglu, the head of Turkey’s Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), expressed pleasure over rescue of the little girl.

About 23 hours after the quake, Elif’s mother Seher Dereli Perincek and her 10-year-old twin siblings Ezel and Elzem Perincek, as well as her seven-year-old brother Umut Perincek was pulled from rubble. However, Umut lost his life, while her mother and other two siblings are under treatment.

Turkey is among the world’s most seismically active zones as it is situated on several active fault lines. It has suffered devastating earthquakes in the past as well.

(Reuters)

By gavriella
Previous articlePresident will convey to Tatar his strong will for the resumption of the talks
Next articleGovernment does not rule out new measures to address COVID-19 pandemic

Top Stories

Local

162 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday; one death

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced the death of a male patient of COVID-19 with extremely bad pre-existing medical conditions who had been recently transferred and...
Read more
Local

Educational organizations asking for upgrading of digital equipment

gavriella -
The educational organizations OELMEK, POED and OLTEK are asking the Education Ministry to complete the procedures to upgrade digital equipment and the schools’ internet...
Read more
Local

35 out of 106 tested positive to COVID-19 in old people’s home

gavriella -
The Health Ministry announced that following 106 tests conducted at the staff and residents of the Sokration Old People’s Home in Limassol, 35 people...
Read more
Local

Bottle of oxygen exploded at construction site; three injured

gavriella -
A bottle of oxygen exploded at noon at a construction site in Agios Andreas area of Nicosia. The explosion caused the injury of three...
Read more
Local

Lykavittos Post Office to remain closed Monday for disinfection

gavriella -
The Cyprus Post announces that today 2/11/2020 the Lykavittos Post Office will remain closed for disinfection, due to a covid-19 incident. Until further notice,...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

U.S. whistle-blower Edward Snowden to seek Russian citizenship

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. whistle-blower Edward Snowden and his wife are applying for Russian citizenship in order not to be separated from their future son in an...
Read more
World

Virus concerns causing mental fatigue, says Tsitsipas

Annie Charalambous -
The severely depleted tennis calendar in 2020 reduced the physical burden on players but the mental fatigue has been unusual amid the health concerns...
Read more
World

Ryanair posts first summer loss in decades

Annie Charalambous -
Ryanair on Monday posted a loss for its key summer period for the first time in 30 years as COVID-19 restrictions pulverized demand and...
Read more
World

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Annie Charalambous -
More than 46.37 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,198,168​ have died, according to a Reuters...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros