Turin crane collapse kills three

Three workers died after a crane collapsed across a road in Turin on Saturday (December 18).

The workers were working on the crane platform when the accident occurred early in the morning.

”A fourth worker is in a yellow code and two other bystanders were unfortunately involved in this accident, but fortunately they are not in a serious condition,” Turin fire brigade commander, Agatino Carollo, told Reuters.

The large blue crane toppled across a road between two six-story buildings.

The cause of the accident is being investigated.