News World TUI to shut 48 more shops in UK as travel crisis deepens

TUI to shut 48 more shops in UK as travel crisis deepens

Coronavirus: Tui cancels Paphos Airport flights from 4 UK airports for Saturday

Holiday company TUI said it would shut 48 retail stores across Britain, adding to the 166 it has already closed there during the pandemic.

The shop closures will mean additional cost savings for TUI, which is headquartered in Germany and has relied on state-bailouts to help it survive the travel restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The travel industry and the British high street are both facing unprecedented pressure. We can therefore confirm that we are proposing to close 48 retail stores,” TUI said in a statement on Wednesday.

Rising COVID-19 cases in some European countries plus the slow roll-out of the vaccine on the continent, mean airlines and travel companies across Europe are bracing for a second lost summer.

That could mean a huge headache for TUI which at its last update in February said it already had 2.8 million bookings for this summer.

TUI said 273 staff would be impacted by the closures but new opportunities would be offered in its remaining 314 stores in the UK and Ireland, and in its new homeworking team which answer customer inquiries.

To get through COVID-19, TUI said last year it would cut 8,000 jobs and shed 30% of its costs.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleKostas Neofitidis-A life dedicated to design, art, architecture and inspirational travels
Next articleRain, thunder and snow up until Saturday morning

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Biden considers executive actions on guns to stop mass violence

Annie Charalambous -
U.S. President Joe Biden urged Congress to swiftly pass gun control laws and may take action on his own to stop mass violence, the...
Read more
World

Netanyahu’s future unclear as exit polls forecast stalemate in Israel’s election

Annie Charalambous -
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's prospects for retaining power were uncertain on Wednesday after exit polls in Israel's fourth national election in two years projected yet...
Read more
World

France’s Macron: vaccination campaign at heart of COVID-19 battle

gavriella -
President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday (March 23) sought to bring more urgency into France's vaccination campaign while visiting a vaccination centre in the north. France...
Read more
World

U.N. rights office urges Turkey to reverse decision on women’s pact

gavriella -
The United Nations human rights office called on Turkey on Tuesday (March 23) to reverse its decision to withdraw from an international treaty aimed...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros