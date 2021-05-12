TUI says looking at extending its summer season due to huge demand

TUI said it is looking at extending its summer season into autumn given the huge level of pent-up demand.
And that the group expected to become profitable again in its fourth quarter period, July to the end of September.
“We see a huge pent up demand for the end of the season, extending it is viable and also that needs to be agreed with destinations,” TUI’s chief executive Fritz Joussen told reporters on Wednesday.
Europe’s biggest holiday company says bookings for summer trips are soaring – and reports prices are 22 per cent higher than for summer 2019.
Yet it reports increasingly strong sales for the summer of 2021 and, especially, 2022.