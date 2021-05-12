NewsWorldTUI says looking at extending its summer season due to huge demand

TUI says looking at extending its summer season due to huge demand

FILE PHOTO: Planes of German carrier TUI parked on a closed runway at the airport in Hanover because of coronavirus travel restrictions, Germany, April 18, 2020. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer/File Photo

TUI said it is looking at extending its summer season into autumn given the huge level of pent-up demand.

And that the group expected to become profitable again in its fourth quarter period, July to the end of September.

“We see a huge pent up demand for the end of the season, extending it is viable and also that needs to be agreed with destinations,” TUI’s chief executive Fritz Joussen told reporters on Wednesday.

Europe’s biggest holiday company says bookings for summer trips are soaring – and reports prices are 22 per cent higher than for summer 2019.

The Anglo-German giant, Tui, has reported a massive loss of €1.3bn for the first half of its financial year, covering October 2020 to March 2021.

Yet it reports increasingly strong sales for the summer of 2021 and, especially, 2022.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleProminent athlete’s dropped sexual abuse case could still be heard before civil court
Next article2021 is worst year for gay and trans rights in ‘war’ on LGBT+ Americans

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros