News World TUI cruise ship docks in Piraeus, repeat COVID test for 12 crew...

TUI cruise ship docks in Piraeus, repeat COVID test for 12 crew negative

Mein Schiff 6 cruise ship is moored at the dock of Piraeus after some of the crew tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Piraeus Greece, September 29, 2020 REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A cruise ship carrying about 920 passengers docked at Piraeus port near Athens early on Tuesday and a repeat test for 12 of its crew members was negative for the coronavirus, a Greek health ministry official said.

The Mein Shiff 6, operated by TUI Cruises, departed from Heraklion in Crete on Sunday with all passengers having tested negative before boarding.

But sample tests on 150 crew members out of a total of 666, detected 12 infections, and the ship had to return to Piraeus, the country’s biggest port, with better access to health services and equipped to deal with any emergency.

TUI Cruises said late on Monday that a second round of tests held on board showed that half of the crew found positive earlier had since tested negative.

On Tuesday morning, a health ministry official said that repeat tests for the rest of the 12 crew members conducted en route to Piraeus were also negative.

Greek health authorities boarded the ship on Tuesday morning and conducted a third test, the official said, adding that results were expected later in the day.

TUI Cruises has said that the affected crew on the ship, which made its way back to Piraeus from off the island of Milos, have been isolated, adding that all crew members would be tested.

The cruise industry has taken a major hit from the pandemic, with some of the earliest large clusters of COVID-19 occurring aboard cruise ships.

Voyages of large cruise ships only resumed in recent weeks in Greece after they were banned for months.

TUI Cruises is a cruise line based in Germany.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleYoung man in custody for breaking and entering in Paphos
Next articleDeadline for submission of 5G license applications postponed again

Top Stories

Local

EAC warns customers of fraudulent visits by strangers posing as their staff

Maria Bitar -
Recently, EAC customers have informed the Organisation that they have been receiving visits from persons posing as EAC employees to check their electricity meters. These...
Read more
Local

UPDATED – Drunk man entered café in Larnaca and pulled out knife

Maria Bitar -
A drunk man entered a well-known café-restaurant in the centre of Larnaca and pulled out a knife. According to initial information, the man asked for...
Read more
Local

European bee-eaters, other protected species illegally killed in Meneou

Maria Bitar -
Images of dead protected species in Meneou area, Larnaca, were published on Facebook by BirdLife Cyprus and have caused anger and disgust, Philenews reported...
Read more
Local

Death of 76-year-old bather in Larnaca sparks lifeguards’ protest

Annie Charalambous -
A 76-year-old man drowned early on Tuesday at Makenzie beach in Larnaca and lifeguards have called again for safety measures to be taken. “This sad...
Read more
Local

Larnaca Municipality appeal for immediate cat sterilisation

Maria Bitar -
Larnaca Municipality on Tuesday appealed to cat owners to neuter their pets immediately so that the population of strays and free-roaming ones across the...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Keep shark tooth, Malta tells Britain’s Prince George

Annie Charalambous -
Malta, making a rapid U-turn, said on Tuesday Britain's Prince George was welcome to keep a fossilised shark tooth that was given to him...
Read more
World

Pompeo, Mitsotakis on a visit to Souda base in Crete

Annie Charalambous -
The visit to Greece of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo - the second in just one year - reflects the key role the...
Read more
World

UN Spokesman caught off guard when asked about Turkey’s ‘chaotic actions’

Annie Charalambous -
UN Secretary General’s Spokesman, Stéphane Dujarric, on Monday was caught off guard when a foreign correspondent asked for a comment on the Turkish President...
Read more
World

Fiercest clashes since 1990s rage in Azerbaijan’s Armenian enclave

Annie Charalambous -
Fighting escalated sharply on Monday between Azerbaijan and its Armenian mountain enclave of Nagorno-Karabakh, and at least 55 people were killed in a second...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros