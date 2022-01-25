Tuesday evening to be Cyprus’ coldest this year-so far

Tuesday evening is expected to be Cyprus’ coldest this year – so far, according to the Meteorological Service which also predicts heavy snowfall on Troodos Mountains and not just the peak.

The freezing cold temperatures all across the Mediterranean island are the ‘milder’ effects of snowstorm “Elpis” which batters Greece with extreme weather conditions since last weekend.

The Service’s Kleanthis Nikolaides also told Philenews that Tuesday evening will be significantly colder along with Wednesday, all day long.

“Elpis” is expected to slowly leave Cyprus as from Thursday, with the temperature returning to normal seasonal levels. Both Friday and Saturday will me much warmer than Tuesday and Wednesday.