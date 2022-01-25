NewsLocalTuesday evening to be Cyprus’ coldest this year-so far

Tuesday evening to be Cyprus’ coldest this year-so far

Elpis Cy
Elpis Cy

Tuesday evening is expected to be Cyprus’ coldest this year – so far, according to the Meteorological Service which also predicts heavy snowfall on Troodos Mountains and not just the peak.

The freezing cold temperatures all across the Mediterranean island are the ‘milder’ effects of snowstorm “Elpis” which batters Greece with extreme weather conditions since last weekend.

The Service’s Kleanthis Nikolaides also told Philenews that Tuesday evening will be significantly colder along with Wednesday, all day long.

“Elpis” is expected to slowly leave Cyprus as from Thursday, with the temperature returning to normal seasonal levels. Both Friday and Saturday will me much warmer than Tuesday and Wednesday.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus records 72 deaths from Covid between January 1 to 24
Next articleUS undercuts allies Israel, Greece, Cyprus by undermining EastMed

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros