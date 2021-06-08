Tsitsipas on Tuesday faces familiar foe Medvedev in French Open quarters

World number two Daniil Medvedev faces a big test of his new-found affinity for the red clay on Tuesday evening when he faces in-form Stefanos Tsitsipas (photo) in the French Open quarter-finals.

“Playing Stefanos in (the) quarters, by the results this year on clay, he’s definitely in top three, top four, together with Sascha (Zverev), Novak (Djokovic), and Rafa (Nadal) on clay. I’m really looking forward to this match,” he said.

Medvedev has won both his previous Grand Slam meetings against Tsitsipas, but the Greek arrives with a tour-leading 37 victories this season, with 20 coming on clay.

Greece’s Tsitsipas, who made his first Roland Garros semi-final appearance last year, said he is becoming accustomed to the physical demands of Grand Slam events.

“You try and see what things work, the surface, the balls and everything,” Tsitsipas said. “But in Grand Slams, it’s all about the endurance and being able to show up and do your job once every two days and do it well.”

The game starts at 10pm Cyprus time.