Tsioutis: Time before 1st and 2nd dose of AstraZeneca vaccine reduced

Constantinos Tsioutis, head of the advisory team and assistant professor of Internal Medicine and Infection Prevention and Control, said that all citizens must realize the seriousness of the situation, adding that due to current facts no further relaxations can take place since the Health system is at its limit.

He also noted that regarding the issue of vaccinations, the time between the first and the second dose of AstraZeneca vaccine will be reduced from 12 to eight weeks. He also said he had been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine.