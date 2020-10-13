Tsioutis: Number of COVID-19 cases out of control

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases is currently out of control compared to the acceptable epidemiological indicators, Constantinos Tsioutis. Assistant Professor, Internal Medicine & Infection Prevention and Control, said to CNA today. Tsioutis added that yesterday’s number of confirmed cases was the second higher in Cyprus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Tsioutis is calling on employers to take additional measures to ensure the protection of their employees and said that over the coming days there will be more advice. He also explained that working from home, wherever this can be implemented, is one of the measures that will be recommended.

In reply to a relevant question, he said that the possibility of a total lockdown is very remote due to financial and psychological consequences.

(CNA)