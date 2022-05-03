Tsemberi Fashion Exhibition at Stelios Foundation on May 7-8

Fashion Revolution Cyprus and the Royal Commonwealth Society present the Tsemberi Fashion Exhibition!

Cyprus’s first-ever sustainable fashion exhibition inspired by Cypriot Culture and Heritage will take place this coming weekend. Sustainability has been at the core of Cypriot Heritage for hundreds of years but has lost its way in recent years. There is a need to bring it back.

An exclusive exhibition showcasing sustainable and zero-waste designs created by young Cypriot designers.

When 7-8th of May

Where Stelios Philanthropic Foundation HQ Markou Drakou 5, 1102 Nicosia

Tickets Free Entrance Free Entrance

Fashion Designers Exhibiting:

Leandros Farley-Stamadiades

Mert Özyürekliler

Ειρήνη Παναγή

Diamando Skannavia

Michalis Pantelides

Petros Kourtellaris

Tsemberi Fashion Project; where sustainability meets Cypriot Culture

Sponsors and supporters who helped make this special exhibition possible:

Royal Commonwealth Society, British High Commission, University of Cyprus, Frederick University, Commonwealth Fashion Council (CFC), Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, Home of Corporation, NIMAC, CyprusInno, Circular Economy Alliance