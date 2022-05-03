Tsemberi Fashion Exhibition at Stelios Foundation on May 7-8

Fashion Revolution Cyprus and the Royal Commonwealth Society present the Tsemberi Fashion Exhibition!
Cyprus’s first-ever sustainable fashion exhibition inspired by Cypriot Culture and Heritage will take place this coming weekend. Sustainability has been at the core of Cypriot Heritage for hundreds of years but has lost its way in recent years. There is a need to bring it back.
An exclusive exhibition showcasing sustainable and zero-waste designs created by young Cypriot designers.
When 7-8th of May
Where Stelios Philanthropic Foundation HQ Markou Drakou 5, 1102 Nicosia
Location
Tickets Free Entrance
Fashion Designers Exhibiting:
Leandros Farley-Stamadiades
Mert Özyürekliler
Ειρήνη Παναγή
Diamando Skannavia
Michalis Pantelides
Petros Kourtellaris
Tsemberi Fashion Project; where sustainability meets Cypriot Culture
Sponsors and supporters who helped make this special exhibition possible:
Royal Commonwealth Society, British High Commission, University of Cyprus, Frederick University, Commonwealth Fashion Council (CFC), Stelios Philanthropic Foundation, Home of Corporation, NIMAC, CyprusInno, Circular Economy Alliance
For any questions please send a message via social media or an email at [email protected]