Try to catch the Limassol Ripper on Saturday, November 6

Think you have what it takes to catch a serial killer? CluedUpp is an exciting, outdoor detective adventure – and it’s coming to Limassol on Saturday November 6.

The name of Jack The Ripper strikes fear into the heart of detectives across the world. Now it seems that a new Ripper is on the loose in Limassol and only you can put an end to the terror.

Can your team of detectives scramble across town, solve the clues and crack the case before The Ripper strikes again?

CluedUpp murder-mysteries have been played by half a million detectives in more than 40 countries worldwide.

Tickets sell out fast so grab your team place today and find The Ripper, before The Ripper finds you…

***

When Saturday, November 6 from 9am till 5pm

By CluedUpp Games