Trump’s last presentation of 73rd National Thanksgiving Turkey

U.S. President Donald Trump looks at the National Thanksgiving Turkey “Corn” during the 73rd annual presentation (and pardoning) in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., November 24, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Hannah McKay

British musician plays the piano for monkeys 

Andreas Nicolaides -
British musician Paul Barton plays the piano for monkeys that occupy abandoned historical areas in Lopburi, Thailand November 21 2020. Picture taken November 21,...
Poster in Dublin

Andreas Nicolaides -
People walk past a poster saying 'we will hug again' amid the coronavirus disease outbreak in Dublin, Ireland, November 22, 2020.
Rudy Giuliani’s melt down

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sweat runs down the face of former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, personal attorney to U.S. President Donald Trump, as he speaks about...
Demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion, in Buenos Aires

Andreas Nicolaides -
Activists participate in a demonstration in favour of legalizing abortion, outside the National Congress in Buenos Aires, Argentina November 18, 2020.
