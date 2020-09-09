News World Trump will announce reduction in U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday

Trump will announce reduction in U.S. troops in Iraq on Wednesday

Trump pardons former U.S. soldier convicted of killing Iraqi prisoner

President Donald Trump will announce a further draw-down of U.S. troops from Iraq on Wednesday, a senior administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

That announcement will be followed by another one in the coming days on a further reduction in U.S. forces in Afghanistan, the official said.

The decision comes as Trump, a Republican, faces blow-back from a report that he allegedly made disparaging remarks about U.S. war dead.

Trump is trailing Democratic rival Joe Biden in polls ahead of the Nov. 3 election. His announcement, and the timing of it, may be aimed at convincing voters that he is following through on promises to end what he has described as America’s endless wars.

The United States has around 5,200 troops that were deployed in Iraq to fight the Islamic State militant group.

A U.S. official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said last month that the United States was expected to reduce the number of its troops in Iraq by about a third in the coming months.

The United States currently has about 8,600 troops in Afghanistan. Trump said in an interview with Axios released last month that the United States planned to lower that number to about 4,000.

(Reuters)

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleClimate change adds to plight of endangered sea turtles in Cyprus
Next articleYoung man in stolen car arrested wearing snatched woman’s clothes

Top Stories

Local

Chaos at the illegal airport of Tymbou due to quarantine (video)

Maria Bitar -
Images of chaos were observed in the occupied areas after the imposition of a partial lockdown and a seven-day quarantine on those arriving from...
Read more
Local

Investigative Committee for “The Cyprus Papers” sworn in

Maria Bitar -
Τhe investigative committee set to investigate the citizenships gotten by investment as laid out in "The Cyprus Papers" reportage by Al Jazeera was sworn...
Read more
Economy

Energy Minister assures companies continue planning in Cyprus’ EEZ

Maria Bitar -
Minister of Energy, Commerce and Industry Natasa Pilides has assured that companies active in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone are moving forward with their planning. Addressing...
Read more
World

Island of Lesbos in state of emergency for four days starting today

Maria Bitar -
The island of Lesbos was declared in state of emergency for four days starting from today, Wednesday, at the order of Deputy Civil Protection...
Read more
Local

Two toddlers “escaped” private kindergarten and roamed the streets alone

Maria Bitar -
A tragedy was miraculously avoided when two toddlers aged 3 and 4 allegedly escaped the attention of their teachers and ran out of a...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Chicken with okra and bulgur wheat

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the okra until golden. Remove the okra, lay out in an oven tray and sprinkle with...
Read more
Local Food

Swordfish with aubergines

Bouli Hadjioannou -
To toast the sesame seeds: place sesame seeds in a small non-stick frying pan over low heat and stir until you begin to smell...
Read more
Local Food

Ravioli

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Just a little before serving, heat the broth and add the ravioli. (If the ravioli is frozen you don’t have to defrost). Heat them...
Read more
Local Food

Seafood kebab with avocado salad

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place the mussels, shrimps and salmon in a bowl together with tarragon and lemon zest. Season and cover, keeping in the fridge for 15...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Island of Lesbos in state of emergency for four days starting today

Maria Bitar -
The island of Lesbos was declared in state of emergency for four days starting from today, Wednesday, at the order of Deputy Civil Protection...
Read more
World

Sri Lanka to take legal action against tanker’s Greek owner after fire

Annie Charalambous -
Sri Lanka will take legal action against the owner of the oil supertanker that caught fire a week ago as there is a large...
Read more
World

Thousands flee as fire rips through overcrowded Greek refugee camp in Lesbos

Annie Charalambous -
Thousands of migrants fled fires on Wednesday that tore through a camp under coronavirus lockdown on Greece's island of Lesbos, while the prime minister called...
Read more
World

Pause in AstraZeneca vaccine trial not necessarily a setback, says Hancock

Annie Charalambous -
Britain's Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Wednesday that AstraZeneca's decision to pause its coronavirus vaccine trials was a challenge but would not necessarily...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros