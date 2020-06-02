Photos Trump walks out of the White House to visit St John's Church

Trump walks out of the White House to visit St John’s Church

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Tom Brenner 

