Trump walks out of the White House to visit St John’s Church

U.S. President Donald Trump holds up a Bible as he stands in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House after walking there for a photo opportunity during ongoing protests over racial inequality in the wake of the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody, at the White House in Washington, U.S., June 1, 2020.
Police officers kneel with protesters
Officers kneel with protesters during a protest against the death in Minneapolis in police custody of African-American man George Floyd, in Downtown Atlanta, Georgia,...
Borussia players celebrate in front of cardboards
Borussia Moenchengladbach players celebrate after the match in front of the cardboards with photos of ans displayed on the stands, as play resumes behind...
Elon Musk celebrating after the launch of Falcon 9
SpaceX CEO and owner Elon Musk celebrates after the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Crew Dragon spacecraft on NASA's SpaceX Demo-2...
Tanker truck drives into protesters
A tanker truck drives into thousands of protesters marching on 35W north bound highway during a protest against the death in Minneapolis police custody...