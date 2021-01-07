Trump says there will be an orderly transition to Biden presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday there will be an orderly transition when Joe Biden takes office as president in less than two weeks, after Congress certified the Democrat’s victory in the Nov. 3 election.

“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th,” Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter by White House spokesman Dan Scavino.

Chaos in the U.S. Capitol unfolded on Wednesday after Trump spent weeks whipping up his supporters with false allegations of fraud in the Nov. 3 election, culminating in a call to march to the building that represents U.S. democracy.

“Statistically impossible to have lost the 2020 Election,” Trump, a Republican, tweeted on December 20. “Big protest in DC on January 6th. Be there, will be wild!”

They turned out in the thousands and heard the president urge them to march on the Capitol building to express their anger at the voting process and to pressure their elected officials to reject the results.

However, hours after Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol in a harrowing assault on American democracy, a shaken Congress formally certified Democrat Biden’s election victory.

Late on Wednesday houses of Congress resumed their work on certifying Biden’s Electoral College win, with debate stretching into the early hours of Thursday.

After debate, the House and Senate rejected two objections to the tally and certified the final Electoral College vote with Biden receiving 306 votes and Trump 232 votes.

The outcome had never been in doubt, but had been interrupted by rioters – spurred on by Trump – who forced their way past metal security barricades, broke windows and scaled walls to fight their way into the Capitol.

Police said four people died during the chaos – one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies – and 52 people were arrested.

(Reuters)