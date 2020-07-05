News World Trump repeats vow to defeat 'radical left', 99% of COVID cases harmless

Trump repeats vow to defeat ‘radical left’, 99% of COVID cases harmless

 

U.S. President Donald Trump vowed to defeat the “radical left,” in an Independence Day speech at the White House that condemned recent protests against monuments to historical figures as attempts to destroy the United States.

Trump claimed without evidence that 99% of coronavirus cases in the United States were “totally harmless.” In fact, many states marked a record number of new COVID-19 cases. In Texas alone, 7,890 patients were hospitalized after 238 new admissions over the past 24 hours.

Trump, who has faced criticism over his handling of the pandemic, said China must be “held accountable” for failing to contain the disease.

The administration held a fireworks display over the National Mall, despite Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser’s warnings that the mass spectator event would defy health officials’ guidance during the pandemic.

Just steps from where Trump spoke, peaceful protesters marched down blocked-off streets around the White House, Black Lives Matter Plaza and the Lincoln Memorial. They were confronted by counter-protesters chanting, “USA! USA!” but there were no reports of violence.

Millions of Americans have been demonstrating against police brutality and racial inequality since the May 25 killing of George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died after a white Minneapolis police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

In addition to achieving police reforms in some cities, some protesters have removed Confederate statues and other symbols of America’s legacy of slavery.

“There have always been those who seek to lie about the past in order to gain power in the present, those that are lying about our history, those who want us to be ashamed of who we are,” Trump said on Saturday.

Trump’s Fourth of July remarks doubled down on his speech the previous evening at Mount Rushmore in South Dakota where he accused “angry mobs” of trying to erase history and painted himself as a bulwark against left-wing extremism.

Just months before November’s presidential election, opinion polls in key states show Trump trailing his Democratic rival, former Vice President Joe Biden. Biden wrote a Fourth of July opinion piece that struck a contrasting note with the Republican president and accused him of finding “new ways to tarnish and dismantle our democracy” every day.

In a separate letter to donors, Biden said: “We have a chance now to give the marginalized, the demonized, the isolated, the oppressed, a full share of the American dream.”

(REUTERS)

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleRapper Kanye West, the Kardashian husband, announces U.S. presidential bid
Next articleHeatwave to march on tomorrow, a high of 42

Top Stories

World

Ireland delays easing of travel restrictions until July 20, has lowest infection rate in EU

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Ireland will ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on July 20, with people arriving from a “green list” of countries with low...
Read more
Local

5 day remand for husband in major fraud case against wife accountant

Constantinos Tsintas -
  The 63 year old husband of a 49 year old former head accountant in a Limassol based group of companies, suspect in a case...
Read more
Local

One Covid patient remains at Famagusta referral hospital, 10 at Tersefanou rehabilitation

Constantinos Tsintas -
  One coronavirus patient remains at Famagusta General Hospital, the referral institution for the disease. He is reported to be in stable condition. Since March 11, when...
Read more
Local

Police helmet appeal after fatal road accident

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police have issued an appeal to motorcyclists to wear their helmets, following a fatal accident in Paphos at dawn. The town's superintendent, CID head Michalis...
Read more
World

Health minister hails responsible behavior after English pubs reopen

Constantinos Tsintas -
  People in England appear to have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened this weekend, Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said after the latest step...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Cyprus sprouts with cream and prosciutto

Bouli Hadjioannou -
In a big, deep frying pan, fry the prosciutto in the olive oil, on medium heat for 2 minutes. Add the onion and garlic...
Read more
Local Food

Pork burger with sundried tomatoes, mozzarella and anchovies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all the ingredients together with the mince in a bowl, and combine well. Divide into 4 balls and form the burgers. Warm a griddle/pan...
Read more
Local Food

Sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Wash the lamb cauls with plenty of cold water and let them settle in water and vinegar for a little while. Soak the bread crumbs...
Read more
Local Food

Loukaniko Pitsilias – Pitsilia Sausage

Andreas Nicolaides -
Pitsilia sausage is produced in the Pitsilia region from pork minced meat that is “cooked” ( matured) in the dry red wine of the...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

Ireland delays easing of travel restrictions until July 20, has lowest infection rate in EU

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Ireland will ease quarantine restrictions on people travelling from abroad on July 20, with people arriving from a “green list” of countries with low...
Read more
World

Health minister hails responsible behavior after English pubs reopen

Constantinos Tsintas -
  People in England appear to have broadly behaved themselves as pubs reopened this weekend, Britain’s health minister Matt Hancock said after the latest step...
Read more
World

Rapper Kanye West, the Kardashian husband, announces U.S. presidential bid

Constantinos Tsintas -
  American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced  that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent...
Read more
World

Russia’s coronavirus cases go over 680,000

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Russia today reported 6,736 new cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the nationwide tally to 681,251. Authorities said that 134 people had died in the...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros