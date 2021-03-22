Trump plans social media return with his own platform, adviser tells Fox News

JASON MILLER, SENIOR ADVISER TO FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP, SAYS:

“There have been a lot of high powered meetings he’s been having at Mar-a-Lago with some teams of folks who’ve been coming in. And I got to tell you, there have been – it’s not just one company that’s approached the president. There have been numerous companies. But I think the president does know what direction that he wants to head here. And this new platform is going to be big and everyone wants him. He’s going to bring millions and millions, tens of millions of people to this new platform.”

STORY: Former U.S. President Donald Trump, suspended from Twitter, Facebook and other social media sites after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, plans to launch his own platform in two to three months, one of his senior advisers told Fox News on Sunday (March 21).

Jason Miller, a spokesman for Trump’s 2020 campaign, told the network that Trump would re-enter the social media space with a new platform of his own that would “completely redefine the game.”

Miller provided no further details, and no comment was immediately available from officials with the Trump Organization.

Twitter last week said it would seek public input on when and how it should ban world leaders, saying it was reviewing policy and considering whether the leaders should be held to the same rules as other users.

Twitter, Facebook and others have been under scrutiny for the way they handle accounts of politicians and government officials after their ban of Trump for inciting violence.

Facebook, which indefinitely suspended Trump in January, has asked its independent oversight board to decide whether the ban should stand.

(Reuters)