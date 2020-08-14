News World Trump ignores reporter who asked if he regrets 'all the lying'

Trump ignores reporter who asked if he regrets ‘all the lying’

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at the White House in Washington, U.S., August 13, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday ignored a question by a reporter during a White House briefing who asked if he regretted all the lying he has done while in office.

“Mr. President, after three and a half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you’ve done to the American people?” asked Shirish Date, Huffington Post’s White House correspondent, who later tweeted that he had waited for five years to ask him that question.

Trump paused for a moment before he quickly moved on to take a question from another reporter, ignoring Date who looked on.

The president, who is running for re-election on November 3, has long sparred with the media, blasting coverage of him as “fake news” and “hoaxes,” and slamming news outlets and journalists on his Twitter feed. His re-election campaign also recently filed lawsuits against several outlets, including the New York Times and the Washington Post.

(Source: Reuters London)

By Maria Bitar
