Truck collides with van; One person in hospital

An accident occurred at the old Nicosia-Limassol road when a truck collided with a van and as a result one person was injured.

According to the Police, the accident occurred at the traffic lights of Lefkosia Avenue with Lemesos Avenue (DIXAN traffic lights) and is affecting traffic since the two vehicles involved have been mobilized on the crossing point.

A person seems to have been injured and was taken to the Nicosia General Hospital.

Members of the Police are at the scene trying to ease traffic while efforts also take place to move the two vehicles.

By gavriella
