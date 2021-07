Tropos Ensemble/16th Rialto World Music Festival

A musical exploration across the yards of the Eastern Mediterranean region. Beginning from our small island, TROPOS musical ensemble will present a selected repertoire of songs and melodies from Cyprus, the Aegean Islands, Asia Minor and Istanbul, as well as original compositions by Michalis Kouloumis.

Michalis Kouloumis: violin, artistic direction, Petros Kouloumis: vocals, laouto, artistic direction

Pieris Kakouros: violin, Yiannis Mathaiou: violin, Theofanis Theofanos: violin, Moses

Papamoiseos: violin, Iordanis Menelaou: laouto, Alexandra Pambouka: oud, Anastasia Zakynthinou: oud, voice

Stelios Stylianou: politiki lyra, Yiorgos Hadjipapas: clarinet, Moses Marcou: clarinet, flute

Yiannis Hadjinikolaou: percussions, kaval

Guests: Manos Stratis (double bass) & Kyriacos Markoullis (Lavta)

When Monday, July 12 at 9pm

Where Rialto Theatre, Limassol

Duration: 75’

Tickets €5

Location