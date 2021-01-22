Troodos ski resort ready to receive skiers after lifting of restrictive measures

The Troodos Ski Resort has been ready as of December to receive the first skiers when the restrictive measures are lifted and the epidemiological conditions permit so.

Speaking to philenews, the manager of the ski resort, Lambros Lambrou noted that for the time being the snow at the top of the Olumpus is not much but with the next snow fall it is expected to be satisfactory of skiers.

He also expressed hope that after 31 January the epidemiological conditions will permit to visitors to come.

