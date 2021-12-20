Troodos Hospitality Academy to offer classes for hotel and restaurant staff

The Educational Group Mediterranean in cooperation with the Troodos Network are aiming to establish an innovative education system in the region of Troodos focusing on teaching, research and contribution to the society.

According to information the private institution will aim at spreading knowledge to students from various classes providing comprehensive educational experiences from the professional until the PHD level, inside and outside class.

The Troodos Hospitality Academy is aiming to:

Cover needs of human labor in hotels and restaurants

Offer the right to education to current professionals

Offer advisory services to hotels and restaurants

Undertake management of hotel and restaurant businesses

Contribute to the development of the Troodos tourist industry

The management of the academy will be in Pano Platres and teaching will take place in Pano and Kato Platres, Pedoulas and Galata.

The pilot program of the Academy will begin in Pano Platres in February 2022 in collaboration with Forest Park Hotel.