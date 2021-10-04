Trips to England simplified for vaccinated persons

Fully vaccinated travelers to England no longer need to undergo a diagnostic test before their departure flight. They still need to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and have a PCR test on the second day of arrival, however, as of the end of October, at a date to be determined soon, this expensive PCR test will be replaced by a cheaper rapid test.

Passengers who are not vaccinated will still be obliged to have a test before the trip to England and a PCR test on the second and eighth day of their arrival as well as the obligation of isolation for ten days, irrespective of the country they come from.

For travelers from “red countries” who can only be British nationals or permanent residents,the obligation of an 11-day quarantine in a pre-selected hotel by the government is still valid at a cost of 2,285 borne by the traveler.