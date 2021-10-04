InsiderEconomyTrips to England simplified for vaccinated persons

Trips to England simplified for vaccinated persons

Fully vaccinated travelers to England no longer need to undergo a diagnostic test before their departure flight. They still need to complete the Passenger Locator Form (PLF) and have a PCR test on the second day of arrival, however, as of the end of October, at a date to be determined soon, this expensive PCR test will be replaced by a cheaper rapid test.

Passengers who are not vaccinated will still be obliged to have a test before the trip to England and a PCR test on the second and eighth day of their arrival as well as the obligation of isolation for ten days, irrespective of the country they come from.

For travelers from “red countries” who can only be British nationals or permanent residents,the obligation of an 11-day quarantine in a pre-selected hotel by the government is still valid at a cost of 2,285 borne by the traveler.

By gavriella
Previous articleSolo exhibition: see through my eyes
Next articleTeacher suspected of sexually harassing student to appear before court

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros