Triple digit covid cases for a 3rd day running but going down-101 today One in 18 positive

One hundred and oney new Covid-19 cases were announced today, out of 2 thousand 781 tests, taking the total number of confirmed patients to 3 thousand 545.

The correlation between no of tests and positive cases shows that 1 in 18 people is found positive.

New patients were confirmed through the following tests:

31 through contact tracing (296 tests)

33 through private initiative (778 tests)

11 from expatriates/passengers (1077 tests)

9 from public hospital labs (230 tests today)

8 from GP referrals and special patient groups (233 tests)

5 from students and teachers (72 tests)

3 from migrant structures (95 tests)

1 from football clubs (4 tests)

No confirmed cases were found in pensioners’ care homes.

27 people are being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, four of which in the increased care unit. Two patients remain intubated at the Nicosia General Hospital ICU, while three other people are being treated in a Covid-19 ward.