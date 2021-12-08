Tribute to “Queen” at the DownTown on December 12

Minus One presents “A Tribute To Queen”
Minus One take the stage at Downtown Live in Nicosia, after their first sold out show in Larnaca, to perform a selection of Queen classics put together into a special tribute to what is considered one of the best and most influential bands of all time!
Tickets exclusively by SoldOut
There will be no reservations without purchase of tickets
Doors open at 8pm. Show starts at 9pm
There will be no reservations without purchase of tickets
Doors open at 8pm. Show starts at 9pm
Info/reservations 99810011
***SafePass Mandatory***