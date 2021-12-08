Whats OnConcertsTribute to "Queen" at the DownTown on December 12

Tribute to “Queen” at the DownTown on December 12

259508046 441662993994658 8327818501256384323 N
259508046 441662993994658 8327818501256384323 N
Minus One presents “A Tribute To Queen”
Minus One take the stage at Downtown Live in Nicosia, after their first sold out show in Larnaca, to perform a selection of Queen classics put together into a special tribute to what is considered one of the best and most influential bands of all time!
Tickets exclusively by SoldOut
There will be no reservations without purchase of tickets
Doors open at 8pm. Show starts at 9pm
When Sunday, December 12 at 9pm
Where DownTown Live
Location
Facebook
Info/reservations 99810011
Tickets 15 Euro
***SafePass Mandatory***
By Lisa Liberti
Previous articleChristmas Village in Kakopetria opens on December 10
Next articleWanted by Police for stealing cosmetics

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros