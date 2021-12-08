Tribute to “Queen” at the DownTown on December 12

Minus One presents “A Tribute To Queen”

Minus One take the stage at Downtown Live in Nicosia, after their first sold out show in Larnaca, to perform a selection of Queen classics put together into a special tribute to what is considered one of the best and most influential bands of all time!

Tickets exclusively by SoldOut

There will be no reservations without purchase of tickets

Doors open at 8pm. Show starts at 9pm

When Sunday, December 12 at 9pm

Where DownTown Live

Info/reservations 99810011

***SafePass Mandatory***