Tribute to Jim Morrison, Jimmie Hendrix and Janis Joplin at the Neverland Rock Bar

The Neverland Rock Bar and Carlsberg beer invite you to an even dedicated to the three legends of the 60’s and the members of the so-called “Club 27”: Jim Morrison, Jimmie Hendrix and Janis Joplin.

Please note that the Neverland team faithfully follows all the protocols of the Ministry of Health regarding the situation with Covid-19, so they operate with limited seats based on the square metres, therefore reservations are not accepted, so it the attendees will be treated on the “first come – first served” basis.

When Friday, August 13 at 8pm

Where Neverland Rock Bar

Tel 7008 7575

